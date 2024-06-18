Clark County Veteran Service Commission PACT ACT EVENT When: Sat. Aug 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post #1031 1237 E. Main St. Springfield, OH Get directions on Google Maps to VFW Post #1031 Cost: Free





The Veteran Health Administration will be out in person enrolling veterans in health care, along with providing Toxic Exposure Screenings. Veteran Benefits Administration will be hand assisting with filing claims, along with answering questions and concerns. The event is sponsored by Veterans Service Commission of Clark County. Veterans are requested to bring government issued ID and DD-214 if possible.