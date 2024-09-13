Lincoln Statue Unveiling Ceremony
Unveiling of the statue of President Abraham Lincoln on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus
When:
Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Corner of Ohio Ave. and Kentucky Ave. nearest entrance Gettysburg Ave.
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us for the unveiling of the statue of President Abraham Lincoln on Monday, September 16th at 3:00 p.m. The event will take place on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus at the intersection of Ohio Ave. and Kentucky Ave. It is open to Veterans, employees and the public.