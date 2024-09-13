Lincoln Statue Unveiling Ceremony

Unveiling of the statue of President Abraham Lincoln on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus

When: Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Corner of Ohio Ave. and Kentucky Ave. nearest entrance Gettysburg Ave. 4100 West Third Street Dayton, OH Cost: Free





Join us for the unveiling of the statue of President Abraham Lincoln on Monday, September 16th at 3:00 p.m. The event will take place on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus at the intersection of Ohio Ave. and Kentucky Ave. It is open to Veterans, employees and the public.

