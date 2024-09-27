West Milton Veterans Information Open House
The West Milton Senior Center will be hosting a Veterans Information Resource Fair. The Dayton VA Medical Center services attending will be Veteran Outreach providing information regarding Eligibility and Enrollment, Care Giver Support, and the Medical Foster Home Program.
When:
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
West Milton Senior Center
435 Hamilton Street
West Milton, OH
Cost:
Free
