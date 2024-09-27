Skip to Content

West Milton Veterans Information Open House

The West Milton Senior Center will be hosting a Veterans Information Resource Fair.  The Dayton VA Medical Center services attending will be Veteran Outreach providing information regarding Eligibility and Enrollment, Care Giver Support, and the Medical Foster Home Program.

When:

Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

West Milton Senior Center

435 Hamilton Street

West Milton, OH

Cost:

Free

The West Milton Senior Center will be hosting a Veterans Information Resource Fair.  The Dayton VA Medical Center services attending will be Veteran Outreach providing information regarding Eligibility and Enrollment, Care Giver Support, and the Medical Foster Home Program.

Other VA events

Last updated: