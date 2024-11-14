Modern Warrior LIVE Veterans are invited for an evening that fosters reflection, resilience, and hope as we come together to honor the experiences of our Veterans. The event will also highlight VA VHA outreach programs and the many resources available through local nonprofit and veteran service organizations. When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm ET Where: National Museum of the United States Air Force 1100 Spaatz Street Dayton, OH Cost: Free





Veterans are invited for an evening that fosters reflection, resilience, and hope as we come together to honor the experiences of our Veterans. The performance will be followed by a brief panel presentation featuring Modern Warrior LIVE founders, Veterans, and advocates. The event will also highlight VA VHA outreach programs and the many resources available through local nonprofit and veteran service organizations.

Other VA events