Mission and vision
VA Detroit Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Detroit health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in Michigan. Facilities include our John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Pontiac, Yale, and Detroit. We also have a domiciliary that provides state-of-the-art residential care to Veterans who need rehabilitative services and treatment for recovery, health maintenance, improved quality of life, and a smooth transition back into their communities.