Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Detroit health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in Michigan. Facilities include our John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit and 3 community-based outpatient clinics in Pontiac, Yale, and Detroit. We also have a domiciliary that provides state-of-the-art residential care to Veterans who need rehabilitative services and treatment for recovery, health maintenance, improved quality of life, and a smooth transition back into their communities.