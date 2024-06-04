Warrior Appreciation Rally: Supporting Our Heroes When: Sat. Jul 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: Frankenmuth River Place Shops 925 S Main St Frankenmuth, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Frankenmuth River Place Shops Cost: Free





Join us for an exciting FREE Family Celebration and FREE lunch to honor our Military, Police, EMS, Firefighters, Doctors, Nurses, and Frontline Workers! (Active, Discharged, Retired). Enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, activities, displays, vehicles, military and police resource booths, and games for all ages at Frankenmuth River Place Shops!

Learn more about VA healthcare options and speak to VA representatives about health care, benefits, employment opportunities and more!