Gun Lock Give-Away When: Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Chandler Park 12831 Frankfort Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Chandler Park Cost: Free





The Michigan State Police, 5th Precinct Detroit Police Department, U.S Department of Veteran Affairs, John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Military Affairs, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Xi Beta Sigma Chapter, and the Chandler Park Conservancy are proud to announce a Gun Lock Giveaway event to be held on Saturday, June 29th, from 12 noon to 4 pm at Chandler Park, located at 12831 Frankfort, Detroit, MI.

This collaborative initiative aims to enhance firearm safety and prevent accidental gun-related injuries by providing free gun locks to the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from key speakers, including Jevon Johnson, 5th Precinct Commander; a representative from the Michigan State Police; and Dr. Dion Nathanial Johnson, from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Military Affairs.

"Promoting gun safety is a critical aspect of our community outreach efforts," said Jevon Johnson, 5th Precinct Commander. "By distributing free gun locks, we hope to reduce the risk of accidental discharges and ensure that firearms are stored securely in homes across Detroit."

Gun locks are an essential tool in preventing unauthorized access to firearms, particularly by children. They serve as a simple yet effective measure to enhance the safety of gun owners and their families. This event underscores the commitment of all participating organizations to fostering a safer community.

In addition to the gun lock giveaway, the event will feature a resource booth for veterans, offering information and support on various services available to them. Refreshments will be served to all attendees.

After June 29th, citizens who are unable to attend the event can contact the 5th Precinct Detroit Police Department to arrange to pick up a gun lock.

For more information about the event, please contact Alex Allen, 313-499-1767, aallen@chandlerparkconservancy.org

About the Organizers:

Michigan State Police: Dedicated to providing public safety services in a fair and equitable manner, ensuring the safety of residents and visitors.

5th Precinct Detroit Police Department: Committed to serving the community with integrity and professionalism, focusing on crime prevention and community engagement.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.: An international fraternity dedicated to community service, academic excellence, and social responsibility.

John D. Dingell VAMC: Provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health services, cancer treatment (oncology), palliative care, treatment for spinal cord injuries, infectious diseases, traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and more.

Chandler Park Conservancy: Focuses on enhancing the quality of life for Detroit residents through educational, recreational, and conservation initiatives.

Join us at Chandler Park on June 29th to support firearm safety and community well-being. Together, we can make a difference.