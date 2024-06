VA Community Mental Health Summit When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm ET Where: Pistons Performance Center 6201 2nd Ave Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Pistons Performance Center Cost: Free





Join us and the Detroit Pistons for our combined Hoops for Troops Rally Point x VA Community Health Summit. A full day of professional learning and sharing of the latest in mental health for Veterans, alongside the Pistons and their Hoops for Troops Event. Bookmark this page for additional details, including agenda, speakers and more!