Veterans & Community Resource Event
When:
Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Madison Heights City Hall
29600 John R Rd
Madison Heights, MI
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Oakland Community Health Network (OCHN) is hosting a Veterans & Community Resource Event in partnership with at Madison Heights City Hall! This event is a space where Veterans and the community can connect, talk, and gather resources. There will be free lunch, gun safes, and gift cards provided to attendees. Registration is required.
