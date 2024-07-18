Veterans & Community Resource Event When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Madison Heights City Hall 29600 John R Rd Madison Heights, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Madison Heights City Hall Cost: Free Registration: Required





Oakland Community Health Network (OCHN) is hosting a Veterans & Community Resource Event in partnership with at Madison Heights City Hall! This event is a space where Veterans and the community can connect, talk, and gather resources. There will be free lunch, gun safes, and gift cards provided to attendees. Registration is required.



The Veterans & Community Resource Event will be held in-person on September 6, 2024, from 9:00am-12:00pm at

Madison Heights City Hall (29600 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071).

Other VA events