Skip to Content

Veterans & Community Resource Event

When:

Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Madison Heights City Hall

29600 John R Rd

Madison Heights, MI

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Oakland Community Health Network (OCHN) is hosting a Veterans & Community Resource Event in partnership with at Madison Heights City Hall! This event is a space where Veterans and the community can connect, talk, and gather resources.  There will be free lunch, gun safes, and gift cards provided to attendees.  Registration is required.

The Veterans & Community Resource Event will be held in-person on September 6, 2024, from 9:00am-12:00pm at
Madison Heights City Hall (29600 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071).

Other VA events

Last updated: