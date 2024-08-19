Women Veteran's Forum
When:
Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Holly Church of the Nazarene
961 East Maple St
Holly, MI
Cost:
Free
Join us and others at the Holly Church of the Nazarene in Holly, MI, to discuss issues specific to women Veterans. We request that only women Veterans attend this event.
. Free Registration & Lunch
. Open Panel Discussion
. Guest Speakers
. Free Drawings
. Female Veterans Only
Question may directed to Katrina Gramer at Katrina.Gramer.HAVRC@gmail.com
To register, send your interest via email to eleonhard@eastersealsmorc.org