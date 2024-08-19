Skip to Content

Women Veteran's Forum

When:

Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Holly Church of the Nazarene

961 East Maple St

Holly, MI

Cost:

Free

Join us and others at the Holly Church of the Nazarene in Holly, MI, to discuss issues specific to women Veterans. We request that only women Veterans attend this event.

. Free Registration & Lunch
. Open Panel Discussion
. Guest Speakers
. Free Drawings
. Female Veterans Only

Question may directed to Katrina Gramer at Katrina.Gramer.HAVRC@gmail.com
 

To register, send your interest via email to eleonhard@eastersealsmorc.org

Last updated: