Women Veteran's Forum When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Holly Church of the Nazarene 961 East Maple St Holly, MI Cost: Free





Join us and others at the Holly Church of the Nazarene in Holly, MI, to discuss issues specific to women Veterans. We request that only women Veterans attend this event.

. Free Registration & Lunch

. Open Panel Discussion

. Guest Speakers

. Free Drawings

. Female Veterans Only



Question may directed to Katrina Gramer at Katrina.Gramer.HAVRC@gmail.com



To register, send your interest via email to eleonhard@eastersealsmorc.org

