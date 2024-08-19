A Deeper Understanding of Stress and Trauma among First Responders and Veterans When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET Where: DoubleTree Hotel 5801 Southfield Expressway Detroit, MI Cost: Free





In partnership with MVAA and Frontline Strong Together, join Dr. Megan Wade for this free event for First Responders and Veterans.

Dr. Megan Wade is a clinical psychologist at the Detroit VA’s outpatient mental health clinic and the police liaison for VISN 10. In these roles she provides individual and group therapy to military Veterans who experience a variety of mental health symptoms as well as engages in crisis and mental health training with VA police departments throughout Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. She is also a uniformed responder with Oakland County Sheriffs Department and through this work has responded to mass casualty events, mental health crises, and line of duty deaths. Dr. Wade has received international awards for leadership and has presented as a subject matter expert on mental health and trauma to both national and international audiences.

Topics to be covered include:

Stigma with Mental Health in first responder and Veteran communities

Suicide intervention and prevention

Understanding the Stress Cycle

Burnout

Resiliency

