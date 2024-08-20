Veterans Stand Down Court When: Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Repeats Where: 36th District Court | Courtroom 133 421 Madison Ave Detroit, MI Cost: Free





The 36th District Veterans Treatment Court is promoting an event within the 2024 Stand Down offering veterans the opportunity to resolve outstanding Misdemeanor Offenses incurred in the City of Detroit. Detroit Veterans interested in participating must bring their DD 214 with them.

All participants must follow the court guidelines as to the covid requirement of masks being worn in the building. All participants will be contacted with the exact date of their court hearing no later than August 2024.

Please direct questions to a Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator. They may be reached at 313-848-8324, 313-627-5160, or 313-259-9821.

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 8:30 am – 4:00 pm ET

