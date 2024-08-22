4th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
North Athletic Field, Chrysler Technology Center
1000 Chrysler Drive
Detroit, MI
Cost:
Free
Open to all. North Athletic Field, Chrysler Technology Center, Auburn Hills;
• Bring a NEW backpack filled with NEW non-perishable items (food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, socks, underwear, etc.)
• Walk/Run/Roll 2.2 miles with your backpack to symbolize the load carried by our military and first responders
• All donations going to Vets Returning Home, Piquette Square, and Michigan Stand Down (Homeless Veteran transitional facilities or assistance programs)
Check-in starts at 10:00AM
Ceremony at 11:00am
2.2 Miles on the Test Track