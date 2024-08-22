4th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: North Athletic Field, Chrysler Technology Center 1000 Chrysler Drive Detroit, MI Cost: Free





Open to all. North Athletic Field, Chrysler Technology Center, Auburn Hills;

• Bring a NEW backpack filled with NEW non-perishable items (food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, socks, underwear, etc.)

• Walk/Run/Roll 2.2 miles with your backpack to symbolize the load carried by our military and first responders

• All donations going to Vets Returning Home, Piquette Square, and Michigan Stand Down (Homeless Veteran transitional facilities or assistance programs)

Check-in starts at 10:00AM

Ceremony at 11:00am

2.2 Miles on the Test Track

