Skip to Content

4th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ruck March

9/11 remembrance ruck march

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

North Athletic Field, Chrysler Technology Center

1000 Chrysler Drive

Detroit, MI

Cost:

Free

Register

Open to all. North Athletic Field, Chrysler Technology Center, Auburn Hills;

• Bring a NEW backpack filled with NEW non-perishable items (food, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, socks, underwear, etc.)

Walk/Run/Roll 2.2 miles with your backpack to symbolize the load carried by our military and first responders

• All donations going to Vets Returning Home, Piquette Square, and Michigan Stand Down (Homeless Veteran transitional facilities or assistance programs)

Check-in starts at 10:00AM

Ceremony at 11:00am

2.2 Miles on the Test Track

Other VA events

Last updated: