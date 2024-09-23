Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony

When: Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET Where: Chapel and B1290 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Cost: Free Registration: Required





Are you a veteran or a staff member who wants to renew your wedding vows? Join Chaplin services in this special ceremony in our onsite Chapel. You’re welcome to bring a witness, along with your own vows, or we can provide traditional vows.

There will be a photographer on-site to capture your special moments with cake & punch reception immediately following your vow renewal in B1290. If you have any further questions, please reach out to Chaplin services at 313-576-3362.

