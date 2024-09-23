Carbon Monoxide Safety Event

When: Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Blue Lobby 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Cost: Free





Carbon monoxide is called the “invisible killer”. Many incidents involving carbon monoxide poisoning can be prevented with the right preparation. Protect yourself and your family from carbon monoxide poisoning by joining the Detroit VAMC Emergency Department, Voluntary Services, and Patient Safety Team for this educational event. Veteran attendees will receive a free carbon monoxide detector (while supplies last) and educational resources.

Due to limited quantities ONE carbon monoxide detector will be distributed to each veteran attendee. Veteran must be present to receive CO detector.

Event will take place in the Blue Lobby next to the Canteen. Detroit VA Medical Center 4646 John R. Street Detroit, MI 48201

