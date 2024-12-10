Cancer Screening Event | Cancer Screen Week

Come join us for Cancer Screen Week and screen yourself for cancer.

WHY IS CANCER SCREENING IMPORTANT?

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 611,720 Americans are expected to die from cancer in 2024. Getting regular screenings is essential to finding cancer early and taking control of your health. Learn what screening tests the American Cancer Society recommends, when you should have them, and talk to a healthcare professional about the best screening plan for you.

DID YOU KNOW?

Detecting cancer early through screening reduces deaths from colorectal, breast, cervical , lung, and prostate cancer.

WHAT IS CANCER SCREEN WEEK?

Cancer Screen Week is a public health initiative founded by Genentech, the American Cancer Society, and Optum to increase awareness of the benefits of screening for early detection of certain cancers. This nationwide collaborative effort to raise awareness about recommended cancer screening occurs the first full week of December each year.

HOW CAN I GET INVOLVED?

• Visit www.CancerScreenWeek.org to learn more about the potentially lifesaving benefits of cancer screening and download helpful resources for talking with a healthcare professional.

• Spread the word about Cancer Screen Week and join the collective effort to help save more lives from cancer.

WHO SHOULD BE SCREENED FOR CANCER?

Screening refers to tests and exams used to find cancer in people who don't have symptoms. Early detection means finding and diagnosing cancer earlier than if a person would wait for symptoms to start. Screening increases the chance of detecting certain cancers early when they might be easier to treat. Learn what screening tests the American Cancer Society recommends so you can talk to a healthcare professional about the screening plan that's right for you.