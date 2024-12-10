Medical Foster Homes
The Medical Foster Home Program (MFH) is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a home setting. MFH is affordable care and is a great alternative to institutional care.
Veterans will receive care and regular visits by the VA Home Based Primary Care Team: Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Nurse, Social Worker, Dietician, Psychologist, Occupational Therapist & Recreational Therapist.
Medical Foster Homes Provide
- Furnished private room
- 24-hour care/supervision
- Medication Management
- Personal care (dressing, grooming, bathing, etc.)
- Meals, laundry, cleaning
- Flexible daily routine
- Long term care option that encourages the highest level of independence
- Transportation
- Personalized care
- A maximum of 3 veterans receiving care in the home
- High levels of caregiver and veteran satisfaction
- Assistance with chronic medical conditions
Medical Foster Caregivers
- Must pass annual inspection by the VA Inspection Team
- Criminal background checks
- Home must be owned or rented by the caregiver
- Must be 21 years or older, financially stable, complete application process
- Are flexible and have positive problem solving skills
- Have experience with patient care
- Are physically able to provide the needed care
- Must have written backup plan if unable to provide care
- Must work with the VA Home Care team
- Create a compassionate, family like environment
- Complete bi-annual training
DaShawnda Lindsey, LMSW
Medical Foster Home Coordinator
E-mail: dashawnda.lindsey@va.gov
Phone:
