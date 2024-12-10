Medical Foster Homes

Medical Foster Home Videos

As an option for Veterans enrolled in the Home Based Primary Care program, some VA medical centers (VAMCs) offer Medical Foster Home care in a traditional home setting. Since the homes are limited to no more than three residents, Veterans who qualify receive highly individualized, 24/7 long-term care. Veterans living in a Medical Foster Home may benefit from improved strength, decreased reliance on medications, and be happier.

VA's Medical Foster Home program offers long term care for many disabled and aging Veterans who prefer living in a home-like rather than institutional setting.

Most Veterans do not want to go in to an institution for their aging care, so VA has been working to expand the Medical Foster Home program, which allows caregivers to care for Veterans in their own home.

"VA Foster Home Program Gives Veterans Choice"