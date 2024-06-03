Dublin, GA PACT Act Summer Vet Fest - Food, Games, Fun!

Enjoy free musical performances by Rebecca Howell from The Voice and country music sensation, Kori Spires!

When: Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1826 Veterans Boulevard Dublin, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Carl Vinson Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for our SummerVetFest PACT Act event! Food, fun, facts! File your claim with VBA on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Enjoy free musical performances by Rebecca Howell from The Voice and country music sensation, Kori Spires!

Don't miss it!