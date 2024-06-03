Dublin, GA PACT Act Summer Vet Fest - Food, Games, Fun!
Enjoy free musical performances by Rebecca Howell from The Voice and country music sensation, Kori Spires!
When:
Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
1826 Veterans Boulevard
Dublin, GA
Cost:
Free
Join us for our SummerVetFest PACT Act event! Food, fun, facts! File your claim with VBA on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. Enjoy free musical performances by Rebecca Howell from The Voice and country music sensation, Kori Spires!
Don't miss it!