Albany, Ga PACT Act Townhall Join the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center along with the Macon Vet Center, Veterans Benefits Administration, and National Cemetery Administration for this special PACT Act Benefits Town Hall hosted by the American Legion Post 512. When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 512 815 Willie Pitts Jr Rd Albany, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Join the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center along with the Macon Vet Center, Veterans Benefits Administration, and National Cemetery Administration for this special PACT Act Benefits Town Hall hosted by the American Legion Post 512. Light refreshments will be provided by the Post.

Please bring any documents you feel may be necessary related to past claims. Walk-ins welcome! See you on the 11th. Have a happy and safe Independence Day!