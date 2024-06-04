Sylvester, Ga PACT Act Townhall Learn all about new legislation and expanded benefits and healthcare that you may qualify for now under the PACT Act. When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm ET Where: 205 E Pope St Sylvester, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Sylvester area Veterans and surrounding counties: Join us on Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., for a PACT Act Townhall being held at 205 E. Pope St., Sylvester, GA, 31791. Learn all about new legislation and expanded benefits and healthcare that you may qualify for now under the PACT Act. Register for VA services, learn about the many offerings we provide and so much more.

Just show up! We'd love to see you.