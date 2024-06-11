Women Veterans Focus Group - Register Now!

Join DublinVA Women's Health in our focus group geared to gain your feedback regarding your VA health experience.

When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Call Maria Roche, Women's Health Outreach Coordinator at or (cell phone).

These focus groups repeat each quarter on the third Wednesday of the chosen month. Registration is required to ensure proper sizing of the focus groups. Meetings are held virtually on Microsoft Teams available by phone or web. Register to receive the link or code to dial in.