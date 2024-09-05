Virtual Community Mental Health Summit 2024

When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free Registration: Required





VISN 6 and the Durham VA Health Care System is proud to host the Community Mental Health Summit 2024: Grow Through What You Go Through.



This is a virtual event hosted through WebEx. Once you register through the link below you will receive the WebEx event link.

Click here to register for the event.

If asked to enter a code, use XMWXYRTFN.

2.5 CEU's are available; registration through TMS is required prior to the event for VA staff.

We will also provide a resource page with information about Veteran Affairs Mental and Behavioral Health Services.

Summit Agenda

08:30 - 09:00

Opening Remarks

09:00 - 10:00

Program to include: "Navigating Loss, Seen and Unseen, We Are In This Together"

Keynote Speaker: Tai Mendenhall, PhD, LMFT

10:00

Break

10:15 - 11:45

VA Multi-disciplinary provider panel

11:45-12:00

Break

12:00 - 1:30

Veterans Discussion Panel

