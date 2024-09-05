Virtual Community Mental Health Summit 2024
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
VISN 6 and the Durham VA Health Care System is proud to host the Community Mental Health Summit 2024: Grow Through What You Go Through.
This is a virtual event hosted through WebEx. Once you register through the link below you will receive the WebEx event link.
Click here to register for the event.
If asked to enter a code, use XMWXYRTFN.
2.5 CEU's are available; registration through TMS is required prior to the event for VA staff.
We will also provide a resource page with information about Veteran Affairs Mental and Behavioral Health Services.
Summit Agenda
08:30 - 09:00
Opening Remarks
09:00 - 10:00
Program to include: "Navigating Loss, Seen and Unseen, We Are In This Together"
Keynote Speaker: Tai Mendenhall, PhD, LMFT
10:00
Break
10:15 - 11:45
VA Multi-disciplinary provider panel
11:45-12:00
Break
12:00 - 1:30
Veterans Discussion Panel