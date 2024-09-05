Skip to Content

Veterans may be impacted by Non-VA construction near the CLAYTON CLINIC. Construction may be blocking the entrance off of Hwy US 70 business.  Clinic may be accessed from the rear entrance off Atkinson St and S. Moore Street (S. Moore St can be accessed from US70 business at the traffic light).

Virtual Community Mental Health Summit 2024

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

VISN 6 and the Durham VA Health Care System is proud to host the Community Mental Health Summit 2024: Grow Through What You Go Through.

This is a virtual event hosted through WebEx. Once you register through the link below you will receive the WebEx event link. 

Click here to register for the event.  

If asked to enter a code, use XMWXYRTFN.

2.5 CEU's are available; registration through TMS is required prior to the event for VA staff. 

We will also provide a resource page with information about Veteran Affairs Mental and Behavioral Health Services. 

Summit Agenda

08:30 - 09:00
Opening Remarks

09:00 - 10:00
Program to include: "Navigating Loss, Seen and Unseen, We Are In This Together"
Keynote Speaker: Tai Mendenhall, PhD, LMFT

10:00
Break

10:15 - 11:45
VA Multi-disciplinary provider panel

11:45-12:00
Break

12:00 - 1:30
Veterans Discussion Panel

