Eligibility

MOVE! is available to VA-enrolled veterans (ages 18-70) with excess bodyweight, who feel they can benefit from MOVE! and who are motivated to make lifestyle changes. Optional enrollment is available for Veterans 70 years or older, or those at a BMI (Body Mass Index) between 25 and 30. There is no co-pay for the MOVE! program.

Getting Started

Ready to Get Started? Appointments are available without a referral or consult from primary care. Contact your MOVE! Team to schedule an appointment today.

The MOVE! program is offered at the following locations:

Durham, Raleigh1, Raleigh3, Clayton, Hillandale, Croasdaile: or 1- -8034

Greenville: (option 0)

Morehead City: -3417

MOVE! Class Options

All Enrollees must attend an Orientation class first. You then have several choices of how to participate in the program. Traditional Schedule 12 virtual OR In-Person classes, led by a Registered Dietitian, Exercise Physiologist, Physical Therapist, or Psychologist.

Annie Text Messaging ANNIE is a text messaging version of MOVE! that lets you apply more self-management where you want (from your home, office, etc.) and when you want, via your smart phone. (charges/fees may apply for exceeding txt limits).

The Veteran workbook and a Food & Activity used is available here: Veteran Materials - MOVE! Weight Management Program.

Other Ways to Participate

TeleMOVE! is a Home Telehealth version of the MOVE! Program. TeleMOVE! offers virtual daily interaction via in-home messaging, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) or web browser based technology for 90 days. To learn more, attend an orientation class by calling 919-286-0411, ext. 178034.

MOVE! Coach is a phone app that offers a self-guided program. A weekly phone call with a MOVE! Clinician is required for participation. To learn more attend an orientation class by calling 919-286-0411, ext. 178034.

Be Active and Move (BAM virtual fitness class) is a group exercise class offered over VA Video Connect in addition to the MOVE! program. Veterans can participate in BAM during any phase of the MOVE! program. Ask your MOVE facilitator to learn more.

Weight Loss Medications work best when combined with diet and activity changes. There must be a willingness to use the medications as part of a weight loss plan. The Eastern Colorado Healthcare System currently offers four different medications to aid in the management of obesity. Involvement with the MOVE! program is one of the requirements to be considered for a medication, however participating in MOVE! does not guarantee that a medication will be prescribed to you. Regular follow-up visits with MOVE! are required to keep your prescription current.

Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery. Weight loss surgery is for some Veterans who continue with significant obesity after trying other weight loss methods or for those have an obesity-related disease. Interested candidates must complete required MOVE! education and meet initial eligibility criteria to pursue a bariatric surgery evaluation.