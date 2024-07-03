The DVAHCS CPE program is a part of the VA’s commitment to education. We offer several exciting and diverse programs each year.

Extended Internship Program

The extended internship program is currently on hiatus. Please check back for more information in August 2025.

The Durham VA’s Extended Internship Program offers students an introduction to spiritual care over the course of an academic year. Students have the opportunity to work with Veterans in a variety of inpatient settings, and are provided a robust introduction to the work of spiritual care. Personal spiritual formation, self-awareness, and working with a diverse population are important elements of Clinical Pastoral Education at the Durham VA. Seminary course credit may be available from your theological school.

CPE influenced my pastoral ministry more than any other class I took while at divinity school. I refer back to my experiences and all that I learned about myself often. I could not serve in the local church without having that experience, and I always encourage others in school to participate in similar programs.

Prerequisites

Progress towards a theological degree, and affiliation agreement on file.

Academic Credit

Academic credit may be available from institutions accepting ACPE Accredited CPE.

Program Dates

The extended internship program is currently on hiatus. Please check back for more information.

Apply

Download application and email completed application to Chaplain Stuart Harrell, CPE Program Director at stuart.harrell@va.gov.

First Year Residency Program

The Residency Program is a year-long, full-time program that allows the student to complete four CPE program units. The focus of this program is on professional development as a chaplain, including spiritual formation and integration, awareness of self and others, evidence-based spiritual assessment, care, and intervention, and working with relational dynamics in the spiritual care relationship. This program is ideal for students who want to become clergy or qualified laypersons specialized in spiritual care.

My first-year post-graduate chaplain residency at the Durham Veteran Affairs Medical Center has provided me with practical experience, mentorship, and empowerment as I pursue my call to serve those within the depths. Through working with this population of Veterans, gaining specialized mental health training, navigating self-nurturing practices/boundaries, and developing my professional competencies; I have grown immensely as a spiritual care provider in this transition out of the rigorous demands of Divinity School into my call as chaplain.



Prerequisites

M.Div. degree or equivalency as determined by BCCi.

One unit of CPE strongly preferred.

Male students must provide proof of registration with the Selective Service with application.

Medical clearance and HR requirements must be met for final admission into the program.

COVID-19 & Flu vaccines are required for participation.

Program Dates

August 26th, 2024 through August 22nd 2025

Apply

Download application and email completed application to Chaplain Stuart Harrell, CPE Program Director at stuart.harrell@va.gov.

Second-Year Residency [Outpatient Mental Health] Program

The second-year residency program offers students an opportunity to become experienced chaplains in outpatient mental health settings, with foci in the areas of suicide prevention, PTSD, and moral injury. Second-year residents earn four additional units of CPE, gain valuable skills in chaplain administration, and work towards becoming Board Certified Chaplains.

The second-year residency at the Durham VA provides invaluable training in a unique setting: outpatient mental health chaplaincy with Veterans. It is not simply a furthering of previously developed healthcare chaplaincy skills; it is ministry with a particular population, America’s Veterans, and companioning them in their PTSD, Moral Injury, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and grief.

Prerequisites

M.Div. degree or equivalent.

At least four units of Clinical Pastoral Education.

Male students must provide proof of registration with the Selective Service with application.

Medical clearance and HR requirements must be met for final admission into the program.

COVID-19 & Flu vaccines are required for participation.

Program Dates

August 26th, 2024 through August 22nd 2025

Apply

Download application and email completed application to Chaplain Stuart Harrell, CPE Program Director at stuart.harrell@va.gov.

Psychosocial Rehabilitation (PSR) Fellowship Program

The PSR Fellowship is an interprofessional clinical training program that focuses on the practice of psychosocial rehabilitation and the treatment of substance use disorders. Chaplain Fellows, alongside fellows in other disciplines, complete rotations in three core clinics: the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM), and the Substance Use Disorders (SUD) Clinic.

This clinically oriented program is intended for individuals seeking to become highly-trained clinicians, and often leaders, in helping health care systems emphasize functional capability, rehabilitation, and recovery. Diversity and cultural competence is considered integral to effective clinical work as well as the training experience more broadly; diversity is emphasized in various ways, including in didactics, clinical supervision, and the opportunity for a fellow to be paired with a diversity mentor.

Visit the PSR Fellowship Program website here: VA Interprofessional Fellowship Program in PSR.

As a Veteran and current Air Force Chaplain, I valued the opportunity to provide ministry and engage in personal reflection on pastoral AND military identity within an environment that understood and valued my experience and perspective.

Prerequisites

M.Div. degree or equivalent.

At least four units of Clinical Pastoral Education.

Male students must provide proof of registration with the Selective Service with application.

Medical clearance and HR requirements must be met for final admission into the program.

COVID-19 & Flu vaccines are required for participation.

Program Dates

August 26th, 2024 through August 22nd 2025

Apply

Applicants for the PSR Fellowship Program must apply to both the Clinical Pastoral Education Program and the PSR Fellowship Program.