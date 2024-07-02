ECHCS Warrior Fest: A Veteran connection stand-down
Get connected with VA and community resources
When:
Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
John Venezia Park
3555 Briargate parkway
Colorado Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
Please join us on August 16, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. , for our VA ECHCS Warrior Fest: A Veteran Connection Stand Down!
Our ECHCS Warrior Fest is aimed to celebrate and connect Veterans to both VA and Community resources. Join us at the John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs to learn about an array of resources available to all Veterans registered for VA care, or unregistered.
Who: Southern Colorado Veterans
What: VA ECHCS Warrior Fest: A Veteran Connection Stand Down
When: August 16, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs 3555 Briargate parkway, Colorado Springs 80920