Please join us on August 16, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. , for our VA ECHCS Warrior Fest: A Veteran Connection Stand Down!

Our ECHCS Warrior Fest is aimed to celebrate and connect Veterans to both VA and Community resources. Join us at the John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs to learn about an array of resources available to all Veterans registered for VA care, or unregistered.

