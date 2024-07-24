Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Blood Drive

Help save lives, donate blood

When: Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 10:30 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Auditorium 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be holding a blood drive at our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center with the assistance of Vitalant.

Every 1 blood donation can save up to 3 Lives during this Summer Blood Shortage!

The blood drive will be held in our auditorium Tuesday August 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit this Vitalant scheduling page.

or call 877-258-4825 and ask for code #DEN5720

For Questions Call Kathy at Vitalant 720-838-6955

