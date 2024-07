Healthy Teaching Kitchen at Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center

Learn tips and tricks of health cooking

When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Repeats Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VA Eastern Colorado offers a weekly Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Veterans to try new foods and learn how to prepare healthy and tasty meals. Learning how to prepare meals yourself, through our Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking class, can support your health and wellness.

Our ECHCS Healthy teaching Kitchen cooking class at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center takes place Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. Veterans interested in participating or learning more should contact Leslie List at 720-763-2622.

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Dec 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT Thu. Jan 2, 2025, 10:00 am – 11:30 am MT

Other VA events