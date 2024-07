Healthy Teaching Kitchen at PFC Floyd Lindstrom Clinic

Learn tips and tricks of health cooking

When: Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm MT Repeats Where: 3141 Centennial Boulevard Colorado Springs, CO Get directions on Google Maps to PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic Cost: Free





VA Eastern Colorado offers a weekly Healthy Teaching Kitchen for Veterans to try new foods and learn how to prepare healthy and tasty meals. Learning how to prepare meals yourself, through our Healthy Teaching Kitchen cooking class, can support your health and wellness.

Our ECHCS Healthy teaching Kitchen cooking class at PFC Floyd Lindstrom Clinic takes place Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Veterans interested in participating or learning more should contact Gina Feldkamp at 719-227-4555

