When: Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





The first in the series is called "VA Caregiver and Dementia Series - 10 Warning Signs," it is scheduled for Aug. 1, from 12:30-1 p.m. This is Part 1 of our VA Caregiver and Dementia Series, the whole program is from 12:30-2:00 PM. To register, click on the "Register Now" button provided in the link below, or call 1-800-272-3900.



Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources.



For more information, please visit https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=3313525&p…

Other VA events