VA Caregiver and Dementia Series - Dementia Conversations

When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:01 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





The Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter is offering free, virtual series for veterans who serve as caregivers, caregivers of veterans and those who serve veterans in the community. Hosted by ALZ, it will include education on dementia and VHA programs helpful to veterans, caregivers, community partners.



When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.



The Dementia Conversations class will be held on Aug. 29, from 12:30-1 p.m. This is Part 2 of our VA Caregiver and Dementia Series, the whole program is from 12:30-2 p.m. To register, click on the "Register Now" button provided in the link, or call 1-800-272-3900.

This program is possible thanks to the financial support of the Denver Regional Council of Governments’ distribution of Older Americans Act dollars through the Area Agency on Aging.

For more information, please visit https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=3313699&p…

