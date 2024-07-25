VA Caregiver and Dementia Series - Managing Money: Caregivers Guide to Finances (virtual)

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 12:30 pm – 1:00 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





If you or someone you know is facing Alzheimer's disease, dementia or another chronic illness, it’s never too early to put financial plans in place. Join us to learn tips for managing someone else's finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning.



"The Managing Money: Caregivers Guide to Finances" class will be held on Sept. 26, from 12:30-1 p.m. This is Part 3 of our VA Caregiver and Dementia Series, the whole program is from 12:30-2 p.m. To register, click on the Register Now button provided in the link, or call 1-800-272-3900.



This program is offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter thanks to the financial support of the Denver Regional Council of Governments’ distribution of Older Americans Act dollars through the Area Agency on Aging.

For more information, please visit https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/Resource.../Index?id=3313216&profileDefinitionId=93

