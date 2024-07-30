VA ECHCS Diabetes 101- Thursdays at 2:30 p.m.

introduction to nutrition for diabetes management

When: Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





This one-time class provides an introduction to nutrition for diabetes management. This class is for those newly diagnosed with diabetes or others who would like a refresher on the basics of diabetes and nutrition. Your healthcare team can place a consult or you can call the number below.

When: Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Thursdays at 2:30 p.m.

Location: VA Video Connect

For more information, contact Stacey Bennett, RDN at 720-857-2533

Thu. Aug 1, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Dec 19, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Dec 26, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Thu. Jan 2, 2025, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT

Other VA events