VA ECHCS Diabetes 101- Thursdays at 2:30 p.m.
introduction to nutrition for diabetes management
This one-time class provides an introduction to nutrition for diabetes management. This class is for those newly diagnosed with diabetes or others who would like a refresher on the basics of diabetes and nutrition. Your healthcare team can place a consult or you can call the number below.
When: Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
Thursdays at 2:30 p.m.
Location: VA Video Connect
For more information, contact Stacey Bennett, RDN at 720-857-2533
