Join us to learn about resources for suicide prevention and mental health

When: Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cost: Free





All Veterans are welcome to join us for our VA ECHCS Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Summit. The event will be held Monday September 16, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

Preventing Veteran suicide is challenging, but possible. All are welcome to attend our summit for Suicide Prevention to highlight the efforts and services that support Colorado’s Veterans.

Community organizations who support Colorado Veterans wishing to join our summit, should reach out to Benjamin Kremer at benjamin.kremer@va.gov.

