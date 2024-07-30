VA ECHCS Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Summit
Join us to learn about resources for suicide prevention and mental health
When:
Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
All Veterans are welcome to join us for our VA ECHCS Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Summit. The event will be held Monday September 16, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.
Preventing Veteran suicide is challenging, but possible. All are welcome to attend our summit for Suicide Prevention to highlight the efforts and services that support Colorado’s Veterans.
Community organizations who support Colorado Veterans wishing to join our summit, should reach out to Benjamin Kremer at benjamin.kremer@va.gov.
Who: For the Mental Health Service
What: For the 2024 Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC Mental Health Summit
Where: Rocky Mountain Regional Hospital
When: September 16th, 9am-2pm