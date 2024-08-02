VA ECHCS Great American Smokeout

Learn how to take steps towards a healthier, smoke-free life!

When: Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Concourse 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Join us November 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (1700 North Wheeling Street, Aurora, CO 80045-7211) concourse for our VC ECHCS Great American Smokeout!

Whether you are ready to quit tobacco or just starting to think about it, we have resources and support to help you on your journey. Stop by to connect with others, gather helpful materials, and take fun photos with our giant inflatable lung. Let’s make this the day you take a step towards a healthier, smoke-free life!

