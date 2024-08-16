Pedals for Patriots Presented by Hopecycle & VA ECHCS

When: Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: 3836 York Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) Denver, CO Cost: Free





Providers must RSVP your Veteran/Family to Josie Ipock at josie.ipock@va.gov by August 15th.

Veterans must be present to receive their bike! Include their first name, height, gender, and age. Providers who want to attend please RSVP as well. We will have light refreshments!

WHEN: AUGUST 27TH 9AM TO 12PM

WHERE: 3836 YORK STREET; DENVER, CO 80205

WHO: VETERANS WHO ARE CURRENTLY HOUSED OR INTRANSITIONAL HOUSING

WHAT: FREE BIKES TO VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

Other VA events