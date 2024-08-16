CRRC Homeless VBA Examiner Event

Assistance processing claims and learn about benefits

When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: 3836 York Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC) Denver, CO Cost: Free





VA ECHCS Homeless program at the VA ECHCS Community Resource and Referral Center is working with the VBA to bring VBA examiners to the CRRC to process claims for Veterans who are literally homeless or newly housed.

Visit us August 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to meet with an examiner and learn about benefits and process claims.

Other VA events