When: Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Join us for our Veteran Sexual Health Fair on September 3rd from 9-2PM at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (1700 N Wheeling St, Aurora, CO 80045). This event will offer essential resources and guidance on sexual health, featuring a range of community partners dedicated to supporting veterans. Engage with experts, access valuable information, and connect with providers committed to your well-being.

