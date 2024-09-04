20th Annual Rocky Mountain Geriatric Conference & Community Research Symposium All are welcome to join us and the University of Colorado for this research symposium When: Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: CU Anschutz Health and Science Bldg. 1890 N. Revere CT Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center and University of Colorado Anschutz Campus are co-sponsoring the 20th Annual Rocky Mountain Geriatric Conference & Community Research Symposium.

This is an excellent conference and symposium for clinicians, service providers, industry leaders, and community members to join academia in learning, sharing and meeting other allies in Geriatrics Care.

This event features a lineup of over 30 speakers representing a variety of disciplines and topics within the field of geriatric care, and includes interactive experiences with clinicians, keynote speeches, and breakout tracks to tailor your own experience.

Who should attend? This conference is for community members, clinicians, service providers and industry leaders to join academia in learning, sharing and meeting other allies in geriatric care. Over the 2-day experience, you'll hear from medical experts, top researchers and academic leaders sharing insight into some of the most prevalent issues facing our aging society and healthcare systems.

For more information visit the conference webpage.

Who: Community members, clinicians, service providers and industry leaders

What: 20th Annual Rocky Mountain Geriatric Conference & Community Research Symposium

When: Sept. 19-20

Where: CU Anschutz Health and Science Bldg.- Elliman Conference Center, 1890 N. Revere CT, Aurora, CO.

Other VA events