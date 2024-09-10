VA ECHSC Research Day

This year's theme is "Building Community Through Research: Research in Women's Health & Gender Disparities"

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm MT Where: Auditorium 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Please join us for our annual VA ECHCS Research Day on September 26. The event will be at our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in the Auditorium from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This year's theme is "Building Community Through Research: Research in Women's Health & Gender Disparities" as the VA celebrates researchers' contributions to both the Veteran community and the Health Science community as a whole.

VA researchers make up innovative teams that have historically developed effective treatments for tuberculosis, invented the CAT scan and the pacemaker, and performed the first-ever liver transplant. More recently research investigators have been critical to supporting the PACT Act, Women's Health, Telehealth, suicide prevention, the President’s Cancer Moonshot, and much more.

Presentations will include VA ECHCS Research State of the Union, Bridging the Gap in Precision Medicine and Healthcare Equity, and much more. If you miss the event, no problem, research posters will be on display for the full week at our RMR Medical Center.

Visit the Seattle-Denver Center of Innovation (COIN) website for full agenda and more event information.

