Veteran Sweat Ceremony at RMR

When: Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Join us Monday, September 30, at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, in Aurora, Colorado for a Native American led Veteran Sweat Ceremony.

The sweat Ceremony will take place in the grassy area, north of Building B, at the RMR Sweat Lodge. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m.

A limit will be set to the first 15 participants who sign up. If you wish to participate in the Sweat Ceremony, please RSVP by calling 720-723-6700 or send your name and contact info to Ricky Lott at ricky.lott@va.gov as he will compile a list of participants for the Sweat Ceremony.

We sincerely appreciate your interest in the Veteran Sweat Ceremony. We are looking forward to a meaningful and memorable Event for all of you. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out to either W.J. “Buck” Richardson at William.Richardson@va.gov or (406)439-6331 / (406)447-7547 or Ricky Lott at ricky.lott@va.gov or 720-723-6711.

Other VA events