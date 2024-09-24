White Cane Day Celebration at RMR

When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm MT Where: Auditorium 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





The Visual Impairment Program of VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System invites you to attend our White Can Day Celebration! This is an opportunity to learn more about the importance of the White Cane as a symbol of independence, as well as celebrate achievements of Veterans who are blind or visually impaired. There will be a resource fair for Veterans, families, and VA Employees. It will be located at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Auditorium on Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be special guest speakers as well as booths set up. The Visual Impairment Staff and Veterans will gather at 10:30 a.m. to participate in a White Cane Parade through Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center halls. Everyone is welcome to join!

