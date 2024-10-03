Skip to Content

SHE'RO Walk at RMR

When:

Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm MT

Where:

Outside South Entrance

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Come be a SHE’RO and Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by walking around our Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center. Wear your favorite superhero t-shirt or pink in honor of someone you know that has survived or is surviving breast cancer or to honor someone you’ve lost. 

Learn more about breast cancer awareness from your Mammogram Team.

 

WHO:  Staff, ELT  and Veterans

WHAT:  Super SHE’RO Walk and Roll beginning at Noon 

WHEN:  Noon on Monday, October 21, 2024

WHY:  Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Survivors

WHERE: Beginning at Noon just outside the South entrance to the facility

