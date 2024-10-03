SHE'RO Walk at RMR
When:
Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm MT
Where:
Outside South Entrance
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Come be a SHE’RO and Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by walking around our Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center. Wear your favorite superhero t-shirt or pink in honor of someone you know that has survived or is surviving breast cancer or to honor someone you’ve lost.
Learn more about breast cancer awareness from your Mammogram Team.
WHO: Staff, ELT and Veterans
WHAT: Super SHE’RO Walk and Roll beginning at Noon
WHEN: Noon on Monday, October 21, 2024
WHY: Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Survivors
WHERE: Beginning at Noon just outside the South entrance to the facility