SHE'RO Walk at RMR

When: Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm MT Where: Outside South Entrance 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO





Come be a SHE’RO and Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by walking around our Rocky Mountain Regional Medical Center. Wear your favorite superhero t-shirt or pink in honor of someone you know that has survived or is surviving breast cancer or to honor someone you’ve lost.

Learn more about breast cancer awareness from your Mammogram Team.

