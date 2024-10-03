ECHCS at Denver Nuggets Military Appreciation Night Join us at Ball Arena When: Sun. Nov 10, 2024, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm MT Where: Ball Arena 1000 Chopper Circle Denver, CO Cost: Free





Join the Eastern Colorado Health Care System Outreach Team at the Denver Nuggets' Military Appreciation Night!

The event will be Sunday, November 10th, at 6 p.m. in the Ball Arena. Our VA ECHCS Outreach team will be at the game with an information table setup along with the Veteran's Benefits Administration and VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

Stop by our table if you have questions about your VA healthcare, benefits, enrollment recourses, and volunteer opportunities.

If you have questions about Military Appreciation Night with the Denver Nuggets, please contact Alexa McMahon at

303.405.1196 or Alexa.McMahon@TeamKSE.com

