ECHCS Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service Vendor Fair

Maximizing Veteran Independence

When: Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Concourse in front of Building G 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Join us on the concourse of the ECHCS Rocky Mountain VA Medical Center, Thursday November 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for our Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service Vendor Fair.

Stop by our table to discover what PSAS is all about and learn about the programs and benefits PSAS has to offer eligible Veterans. Patients and staff will also be able to explore various medical equipment we provide to Veterans and talk with PSAS staff about prosthetic benefit programs.

We hope to see you November 7, find us on the concourse of RMR in front of building G!

