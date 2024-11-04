Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Federal Holiday Observed

Facilities closed, except emergency services

When: Mon. Jan 20, 2025, 7:00 am – 5:00 pm MT Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday is observed today, Monday, January 20, for federal installations and staff. Due to that, as a reminder, all VA outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed. Outpatient services will resume normal business hours Jan. 21.

Inpatient and emergency services will remain open during the holiday. In case of emergency please call 911, go to the nearest ER or visit the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Emergency Department.

The Clinical Contact Center is OPEN all federal holidays to provide scheduling, nurse triage, pharmacy services and acute virtual visits. Health Administration staff, Pharmacy Technicians, and Registered Nurses will be available and can engage Veterans for virtual care with medical providers within the Clinical Contact Center, if needed.

To get connected, call our main line at 303-399-8020, and follow the prompts, according to your need. Visit our website for additional contact information.

