Due to staff departures from the Salida VA Clinic, the clinic hours will temporarily be reduced starting on October 7. The new clinic hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 9am-12pm and 12:30-3:30pm. Lab draw appointments will be available on Tuesday mornings only.

Learn Acupressure at VA ECHCS

Acupressure Example image

When:

Tue. Dec 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 am MT

Where:

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Learn Acupressure!

Acupressure is a safe and easy form of self-massage that can provide relief from a variety of symptoms like back pain, neck pain, headaches, and difficulty falling asleep. Classes will be held at Rocky Mountain Regional VA on Tuesdays at 11:00 in December. Space is limited so participants must sign up in advance. For more information or to register call Tiffani Guinn at 720-376-5587 or send a secure message through My Health E Vet to ECHCS-Whole Health. 

 

What – Learn Acupressure, a form of self-massage based on Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Who – Any Veterans interested in learning self-massage to help reduce pain or who have trouble falling asleep. 

When – Tuesdays in December at 11:00, except for Christmas Eve. (Dec 3rd, 10th, 17th, 31st.) Class is expected to be about 30 minutes. 

Where – Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. 

Why – To learn self-care strategy to help reduce pain or difficulty falling asleep. 

