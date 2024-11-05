Learn Acupressure at VA ECHCS

When: Tue. Dec 31, 2024, 11:00 am – 11:30 am MT Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Learn Acupressure!

Acupressure is a safe and easy form of self-massage that can provide relief from a variety of symptoms like back pain, neck pain, headaches, and difficulty falling asleep. Classes will be held at Rocky Mountain Regional VA on Tuesdays at 11:00 in December. Space is limited so participants must sign up in advance. For more information or to register call Tiffani Guinn at 720-376-5587 or send a secure message through My Health E Vet to ECHCS-Whole Health.

What – Learn Acupressure, a form of self-massage based on Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Who – Any Veterans interested in learning self-massage to help reduce pain or who have trouble falling asleep.

When – Tuesdays in December at 11:00, except for Christmas Eve. (Dec 3rd, 10th, 17th, 31st.) Class is expected to be about 30 minutes.

Where – Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center.

Why – To learn self-care strategy to help reduce pain or difficulty falling asleep.

