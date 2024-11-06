Skip to Content

Due to staff departures from the Salida VA Clinic, the clinic hours will temporarily be reduced starting on October 7. The new clinic hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 9am-12pm and 12:30-3:30pm. Lab draw appointments will be available on Tuesday mornings only.

VA ECHCS in Denver Veterans Day Parade

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm MT

Where:

Denver City Park

Denver, CO

Cost:

Free

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be participating in the City of Denver Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Denver parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and run through approximately 12:30 p.m. The parade route goes around and through the Denver City park.

After the parade, the Denver Veterans Day Festival is scheduled to continue until 2 p.m.

Join us at the parade and festivities! 

Other VA events

Last updated: