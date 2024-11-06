VA ECHCS in Denver Veterans Day Parade When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm MT Where: Denver City Park Denver, CO Cost: Free





VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be participating in the City of Denver Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Denver parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and run through approximately 12:30 p.m. The parade route goes around and through the Denver City park.

After the parade, the Denver Veterans Day Festival is scheduled to continue until 2 p.m.

Join us at the parade and festivities!

