VA ECHCS in Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: Tejon & St. Vrain Streets Colorado Springs, CO Cost: Free





VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be participating in the City of Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Parade starts at 11:00 am at Tejon & St. Vrain Streets, runs south on Tejon, and ends at Vermijo where you will disband. The Reviewing Stand will be at Pikes Peak and Tejon St (westside of the intersection).

We hope to see you at the parade!

Other VA events