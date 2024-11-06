Skip to Content

Due to staff departures from the Salida VA Clinic, the clinic hours will temporarily be reduced starting on October 7. The new clinic hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 9am-12pm and 12:30-3:30pm. Lab draw appointments will be available on Tuesday mornings only.

VA ECHCS in Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Tejon & St. Vrain Streets

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be participating in the City of Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Parade starts at 11:00 am at Tejon & St. Vrain Streets, runs south on Tejon, and ends at Vermijo where you will disband.  The Reviewing Stand will be at Pikes Peak and Tejon St (westside of the intersection).

We hope to see you at the parade!

