VA ECHCS at the El Paso County Veteran Claims Clinics When: Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: El Paso County El Paso, CO Cost: Free





Join us at the El Paso County Veteran Claim Clinics on Nov. 19, 20, & 21.

Assistance with filing claims, health care enrollment, community care, and VA exams will be provided to Veterans. The National Cemetery will also be present with information.

Appointments are required. Visit the El Paso Website for more information and to register.

Other VA events