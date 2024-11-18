Skip to Content

Due to staff departures from the Salida VA Clinic, the clinic hours will temporarily be reduced starting on October 7. The new clinic hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 9am-12pm and 12:30-3:30pm. Lab draw appointments will be available on Tuesday mornings only.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: ECHCS Ascend PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program

Ascend PTSD Residential rehabilitation treatment Program Ribbon Cutting at RMR Medical Center

When:

Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Ascend RRTP Building, North Side

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO

Cost:

Free

Please join us Tuesday, December 10, at 1 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony for our new Ascend PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program. The program will be held at our Ascend PTSD building located on the north end of our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center located at 1700 N. Wheeling Street, in Aurora, Colorado. 

We will celebrate the opening of this amazing facility, as well as offer tours of the new space.

Other VA events

Last updated: