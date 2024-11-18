Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: ECHCS Ascend PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program

When: Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT Where: Ascend RRTP Building, North Side 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Please join us Tuesday, December 10, at 1 p.m. for a ribbon cutting ceremony for our new Ascend PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program. The program will be held at our Ascend PTSD building located on the north end of our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center located at 1700 N. Wheeling Street, in Aurora, Colorado.

We will celebrate the opening of this amazing facility, as well as offer tours of the new space.

